Central AL Forecast: One more dry day, rain chances and a possible cool-down coming

Our dry and warm streak of weather continues today as temperatures soar into the low and mid 80s this afternoon with increased humidity. Rain chances should stay mainly to our south this afternoon, but one or two small showers may creep into our southern counties.

Rain chances get ramped up on Friday as an upper-level disturbance and increased southerly flow contributes to the unsettled forecast. It doesn’t look like rain will be widespread, but be prepared for a few downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Showers will linger overnight and into early Saturday.

Most of the rain will move out by Saturday afternoon with just a few showers hanging around for the afternoon. Temperatures will stay above average, but settle in the upper 70s for the first half of the weekend. Temps will be a few degrees warmer on Sunday afternoon while we stay mostly dry.

We’ll watch the progress of a cold front on Monday and Tuesday. If the front sags south through the region, rain chances will increase and cooler air will follow. However, high pressure in the Gulf may prevent that front from passing the area. We’ll watch it and give you any updates.

In the Tropics: Hurricane Epsilon is still roaming through the Atlantic and is still no threat to the mainland U.S. or our weather here. Elsewhere in the tropics, it’s all quiet.