Central AL Forecast: One More Day of Sunshine, Rainy Friday

THURSDAY: Another quiet day in the weather department across Alabama! A strong area of high pressure is in control of the weather over the region. Close to average temperatures for the area, along with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Expecting highs in the low 60s…the average high for today’s date is 59° in Birmingham.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloud cover as that area of high pressure slides Eastward, causing winds to turn to the South. Staying chilly, but not quite as bad as earlier this week. Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A weak shortwave trough will produce scattered showers throughout the day Friday…starting in the morning, waning in the evening. Not TOO much rain, but a decent batch! Rainfall totals from this system should range between half an inch to 1.5 inches at most. NO severe weather expected. Staying cool…highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: The rain will cease as we head into Saturday, although it will stay mostly cloudy. The lack of sunshine will keep temperatures down across the region as well…kind of a gloomy December day for us Saturday. Highs near 60°, lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Less than ideal weather for Sunday as well with a decent chance for light showers. This will not be a washout like Friday will be, but it will again be mainly cloudy and cool. Putting Sunday’s rain chance at 30%. Highs in the upper 50s, lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: More wet weather expected for the start of next week, especially for Monday/Tuesday. Nothing severe is anticipated at this time, but the rain is likely to continue. High temperatures trending towards at or below average, which means highs in the 50s.