Central AL Forecast: One more day of sun before a rainy week

TODAY: Another gorgeous day! Plenty of sunshine across Alabama with slightly warmer temperatures compared to yesterday. Highs in the upper 60s. Light South breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing. Staying dry. Not as chilly thanks to the thicker cloud cover. Lows expected in the upper 40s/low 50s. Rain returns by early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Rain persists throughout the day. We’ll start the day with a wet morning commute as showers move in from the West, and it’ll be more waves of rain into the afternoon. Grab the rain gear and hang onto it! Highs tomorrow in the 60s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Persistent waves of rain. A steady stream of Gulf moisture ahead of a stalling front will prime us for another pattern of steady rain this week.

After an exceptionally wet winter, the start of meteorological spring looks very wet as well. Rainfall totals Monday through Wednesday will range between 2 to 4” across Central Alabama. Local amounts will vary. Temperatures will be mild by early-March standards…highs in the 60s, lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Starting to dry up. As the upper-level trough finally swings through the region Thursday, winds will turn to the North & funnel cooler & drier air into the region. Rain subsides and more pockets of sun arrive Thursday afternoon. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s.