Central AL Forecast: One More Day of Rain before a Dry Weekend

Seeing a few afternoon showers & storms bubble up across the Western half of Alabama this afternoon & evening, as we come off another warm & muggy late-May day. After sunset, most of these showers & storms will have dissipated, but we can’t rule out a few more showers through the overnight hours.

We’ll have one more day of afternoon rain chances–Friday will be almost a carbon copy of today with similar temperatures and scattered showers and storms. Putting tomorrow’s rain chance at 40%. By the weekend, our weather takes a drier turn and temperatures stay close to our averages. There’s a low chance we see a few showers around with some leftover moisture still in the air Saturday, but for the most part, we’ll just be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will sit in the low to mid 80s. More of the same as far as our temperatures go for Sunday, but rain chances will evaporate and dry weather returns.

We’ll see dry weather for the first part of the week and slowly rising temperatures. We’ll stay pretty close to our average highs for the first week of June, in the low to mid 80s, with a lot of sunshine in the afternoons.