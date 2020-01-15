Central AL Forecast: One more day of rain before a break

One more day of wet weather before we get a break. The stalled out front that’s brought us all this rain the last few days will finally get pushed through the state today. This means more rain for us through the afternoon and evening, but by later tonight and early Thursday, the rain will come to an end. Expect another day with temperatures not moving too much, sitting in the upper 60s to low 70s.



We’ll hang on to lots of clouds for the next couple of days with temperatures remaining above average but not as warm as it has been. Expect morning temps to sit in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the low 60s tomorrow. Friday morning will be a little cooler with 40s to start but highs will again hit the upper 50s to low 60s. Another round of rain moves in late Friday and into Saturday as our next front passes through. Instead of the rain hanging on, a big change is coming.



The coldest temperatures we’ve felt in 2020 are ahead for Sunday and through next week. Highs will only hit the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday. Monday will be a very cold day for MLK Day with 20s in the morning and highs sitting in the mid and upper 40s. Cold air will linger the next few days after Monday.

