Central AL Forecast: One more day of likely storms before heat builds

We’ll be busy tracking more showers and storms today, mainly in the late morning and afternoon as the heating of the day gets cranked up. Coverage will be widespread as a stationary boundary just hangs out across the state. If you miss the rain, look for warm and muggy conditions with highs mainly in the upper 80s and near 90. Showers will linger into the evening hours and clear out after sundown. Temps will drop into the low 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature lower rain chances and warmer temperatures, which is a pattern that looks to persist through the weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s with only scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. More of the same is ahead for Friday, with slightly warmer temperatures. The humidity will add to the summer-time feel too, as the feels like temperatures will approach the triple digits to end the week.

More of those triple-digit feels like temperatures are ahead for the weekend. So, if you have outdoor plans make sure you are taking breaks and drinking lots of water. There may be a few showers and storms to watch through the weekend and as we start the week, but the heat will be the main story.