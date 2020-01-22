Central AL Forecast: One more cold day, rain chances coming

Our cold snap, with morning temperatures in the 20s, continued today, but moderating temperatures are on the way. Afternoon highs will be colder than average, but milder than yesterday. Highs will creep up into the upper 40s with some low 50s. Clouds will increase through the day, and we’ll call it partly cloudy for the afternoon. Clouds will continue to build overnight, leading to milder temperatures as well. Lows will only fall to the mid 30s tomorrow morning.



Our next rain chances arrive tomorrow night as an upper-level trough and cold front move through the region. The good news is temperatures stay on the cool side which will eliminate any severe weather chance. The first onset of showers looks to be during the afternoon hours with showers lingering into the morning on Friday. Temperatures will sit in the low 50s Thursday afternoon, drop down to the mid and upper 40s Friday morning and rise to the mid 50s once the rain moves out Friday afternoon.



This weekend will be dry with temperatures closer to average for late January. Some clouds will also linger Saturday leading to slightly cooler temperatures that what we’ll feel for Sunday. Highs will sit in the low 50s Saturday and mid 50s for Sunday. Monday will see even milder temps with highs in the upper 50s.

