Central AL Forecast: Not as Hot This Week; Watching the Future “Isaias”

Coming off another typical summer day in Alabama! Highs today got into the 90s with just a few pop-up showers & storms out there. Not expecting this pattern to change TOO much this upcoming week…

For tomorrow, expect more storms to pop up during the heat of the day as we again see highs climb into the 90s. Putting tomorrow’s rain chance at 50%. In this context, that means that it’s likely that 50% of our viewing area sees rain tomorrow.

That general trend doesn’t appear to be changing much this week…rain chances day-by-day will vary between 50% and 70%. On the plus side, the increased rain coverage & clouds will keep highs DOWN. Instead of 90s, we’ll see mid/upper 80s in the afternoon instead through Friday.

Out in the world of tropical weather, Hurricane Hanna has dissipated in North-Central Mexico and weakened to a tropical depression as of this evening. Despite being a category 1 storms, Hanna still caused big problems for Southern Texas, dropping 12 to 18″ of rain from Laredo to South Padre Island. Hanna developed early relative to a typical hurricane season–we normally don’t see our first hurricane form until early August.

The next system worth watching is already poised to become Tropical Storm Isaias (ee-sah-EE-ahs) later this week. On it’s current trajectory, this tropical wave looks like it will gradually curve North of the Caribbean & strengthen as it progresses. It’s still very early in the forecast game, but the current set-up suggests Isaias will likely be an Atlantic storm, rather than a Gulf storm. Regardless, we’ll be watching it!