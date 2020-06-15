Central AL Forecast: Not as hot, some showers as we start the week

Expect some changes to our weather compared to the mostly dry and warm weekend most of us enjoyed. An upper-level low northeast of us will be our main weather feature for today, bringing some cooler air into the region, but also a small chance of rain. Looks like any isolated rain we get today will be in the northeast corner of the state, but we’ll be watching for any showers elsewhere. Temperatures will sit below average, mainly in the mid 80s.

That upper-low we mentioned before will stay in place Tuesday, meaning we won’t see much of a change in our forecast. Temperatures may be a smidge cooler today as rain chances stay mostly isolated. Wednesday, the pattern starts to change a bit with warming temperatures and a few showers as well. Expect most of us to stay dry with temperatures a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

As we head into the end of the week, expect the mercury to continue to climb as rain chances start to evaporate. We’ll stay mostly sunny, with some clouds developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s Thursday to the upper 80s and near 90 Friday and for the weekend.