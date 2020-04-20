Central AL Forecast: Nice start to the week after a stormy Sunday

After another stormy Sunday, we’ll have some very nice weather to enjoy for the start of the week. Morning clouds will linger, but should clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be near or just a few degrees below average for highs, as we reach the low 70s for most spots with some of our northern counties staying in the upper 60s or near 70. Tonight, expect a clear sky and average temperatures by the start of Tuesday.. Lows fall to near 50 in the morning.

The next couple of days will be dry with near average temperatures. Tomorrow, expect highs in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Lows may drop into the upper and mid 40s by Wednesday morning, depending on how much cloud cover moves into the region by then. We think clouds will definitely hang out on Wednesday afternoon, with more temps in the mid 70s.

Wednesday night and into Thursday, another round of storms is set to roll through the area. Right now, there looks to be enough ingredients coming together for a risk of severe storms. It’s still too early to tell what kind of coverage and impacts we could be facing, but just know, another round of strong storms looks possible overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning. We’ll update the forecast as we get closer. We’ll end the week on Friday with more sunshine and spring-like temperatures.