Central AL Forecast: Nice & Quiet Week; 80s Return Wednesday

TONIGHT: Hope everyone enjoyed the lovely weather we had this year for Mother’s Day! For tonight, the weather stays quiet with just partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again cool down quickly after sunset, dipping into the upper 40s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Light NW breeze at 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine ahead, albeit slightly cooler during the afternoon. Dry as a bone. Afternoon highs expected in the upper 60s, some spots South of Birmingham reaching 70°. Light North breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warming up slightly. Staying dry with lots of sunshine. Morning lows stay crisp in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the mid 70s. I call that PERFECT! Southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Our warming trend continues along with the dry weather. We’re back into the 80s for highs Wednesday afternoon, followed by mid & upper 80s on the way Thursday, Friday & Saturday. That’s closer to what we usually expect this time of year.

NO considerable chances of rain or thunderstorms are in the forecast for now…maybe a few isolated showers expected this weekend, but nothing substantial is coming anytime soon.