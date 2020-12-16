Central AL Forecast: Near-freezing tonight/early tmrw; Cold temps continue

A disturbance passing to our South today (also part of a strong Nor’easter today & tonight) has led to yet another cold, rainy afternoon in Central Alabama. As more cold air pushes in from the NW tonight & temps keep dropping, we may be juuuuust cold enough for a few flurries…

That being said, IF flurries do form tonight, NO accumulation or impacts are expected. What we will definitely see is more overcast skies & very cold temperatures. We’re dropping into the 30s in Birmingham after 8 PM, and temperatures will briefly drop below freezing (<32°) before sunrise tomorrow. Light NW wind at 5 to 10 mph.





During the day tomorrow, residual moisture in the low-levels will stay locked under building high pressure. That means the sky will likely stay partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow, with only pockets of sunshine–not good news for those hoping for some relief from the COLD! The clouds will keep temperatures cold all day long…high temperatures expected in the mid 40s. That’s the warmest we’ll get all day, so bundle up accordingly!





As we close out the week Friday, we’ll see freezing temperatures before sunrise in the 20s. As with any other freeze, remember the “THREE P’s”: Pipes, Plants, & Pets.

Cloudy & cold for the SEC Championship game this weekend in Atlanta! Temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff (7 PM Central Time) under an overcast sky. Be sure to watch the Tide take on the Gators right here on CBS 42!

For the rest of your forecast, we’re looking at an unsettled weather pattern back here at home for the weekend. There’s a small chance of showers Saturday afternoon as another weak shortwave sweeps through. That chance lasts into Sunday morning, while temperatures hover around the average for this time of year (highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s & 40s). Next week does look a little milder, especially in the afternoon as 60s come back on Tuesday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!