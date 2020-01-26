Central AL Forecast: Multiple chances for rain this week

Get ready for a bit of an active weather pattern for the upcoming week. Temperatures will be where they should be for late January (starting off in the 30s, for the most part, and warming to the low to mid 50s in general). But, we will be dealing with a few rounds for wet weather. However, nothing appears to be particularly heavy or causing a widespread washout any day.

RIGHT NOW: Clouds have been hanging tough today. Showers are mainly impacting South Alabama. But, overnight, scattered light showers will track from west to east across the region. Because of the cloud cover, or temperatures will remain a little bit warmer than the past few nights and our overnight lows will only drop into the mid 40s.

MONDAY: The morning will start off cloudy with pockets of rain and drizzle. This will continue until drier air moves in by the afternoon. Temperatures start off in the low to mid 40s and warm to the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall totals will only be around a tenth of an inch. So, not a washout by any means.

TUESDAY/REST OF THE WEEK: A dry day for Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. We will start off the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and afternoon highs, very seasonable, and in the mid 50s. The dry period will be short lived as the active weather pattern continues. Another chance for rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Thursday will be another dry day before our next weather maker arrives Friday.

