Central AL Forecast: Much drier, warmer weather starts today

After an abnormally wet summer, and a very active last few days, rain chances take a break for a while with small hints of fall coming into view. With a mostly dry hump day, temperatures will soar. We say mostly dry because there’s a small chance of a shower in our northern counties later today. But other than that, look for high temperatures to rise to the low 90s with some slightly lower humidity mixing in. The same can be said for Thursday, with basically no rain chances around, temperatures will have no problem getting to the low 90s.

As we approach the long holiday weekend, we remain mostly rain free and warm again. Only a stray shower or two is possible for Friday afternoon with more highs in the low 90s. By the weekend, our temperatures take a dip to near average for early September. Highs this time of year average out to near 89 degrees, and we think there will be more upper 80s than 90s out there this weekend and on Labor Day Monday.

In the Tropics: The tropics are active, but we’re going to stay free of any tropical concerns through the rest of the week. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics for any threats to the Gulf.