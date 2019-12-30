Central AL Forecast: Much cooler as we end 2019

The rain and clouds from yesterday are moving out and cooler, drier air is moving in behind a cold front. This will start a stretch of pretty nice weather very typical for the end of the year. Temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 50s for afternoon highs with tons of sunshine and a light breeze. Temperatures will fall tonight under a clear sky and calm wind and will end up in the low and mid-30s for morning lows Tuesday.



The all-important New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day forecasts are looking pretty good too, albeit fairly cool as well. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will sit in the low and mid-50s with more sunshine. If you have plans late on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, look for temps to fall into the low 40s by midnight and tumble into the 30s by Wednesday a few hours before sunrise. We’ll see highs on Wednesday again in the mid-50s with some more clouds.



Thursday and Friday will be active weather days with showers around once again. A few thunderstorms are possible too, but there are some factors at play that could change that outlook so stay tuned to the forecast. In any event, we’re fairly confident of good rain chances to close out the week. We’re also confident that drier days are ahead for the weekend to come.

