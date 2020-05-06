Central AL Forecast: Much cooler air arrives today, sticks around a while

A much cooler-than-average stretch of weather is ahead starting today. At least sunshine will go along with the cool temperatures this afternoon. The average high temperature for early May is right around 80 degrees. Today, most spots will only see the upper 60s to low 70s, about ten degrees cooler than it should be. Tonight we cool off quickly under a clear sky. We’ll see lows in the mid and low 40s to start Thursday. Thursday afternoon will stay cool with highs only in the low 70s.

Another late-season cold front will move through on Friday with rain chances through the day. It looks like thunderstorm chances will be kept at a minimum with the lack of instability, but showers are definitely possible. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 60s and low 70s for the afternoon but showers will persist through the evening. The rain is completely done by midnight and the cooler air rushes in after that.

The weekend will be even cooler than the next couple of days, especially in the morning. Saturday afternoon highs will stay in the mid 60s with a good amount of sunshine. Morning lows on Mother’s Day will be chilly, with some spots feeling the 30s and low 40s to start Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures will only rebound into the low and mid 70s despite a lot of sunshine. Monday, temperatures stay cool to start the week.