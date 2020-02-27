Central AL Forecast: Much colder today, dry weather takes over

A much colder airmass has taken over Central Alabama today, and we felt it this morning. Temperatures dropped to the upper 20s to near the freezing mark to start the day. Don’t expect a big jump in temperatures for the afternoon. We’ll see the breeze die down a bit with highs in the upper 40s and near 50. This is about 10 or so degrees below average for late February. Expect a mostly clear and calm night, with more temperatures close to freezing early Friday morning.



Friday afternoon will start a warming trend for us with highs in the mid 50s. Even though this is still below average, the temperatures get milder each day following. Highs will range from the upper 50s Saturday to the mid 60s Sunday with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 30s during the weekend mornings. Most importantly, chances of rain look to be nil through the weekend.



We start the first work week of March with rain chances. Looks like sporadic, isolated showers for Monday, with more substantial rain chances ahead for Tuesday. It looks like we could have enough support for some thunderstorms as well on Super Tuesday. We’ll let you know if we expect any strong storms ahead for election day.

