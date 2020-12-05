Central AL Forecast: Mostly gray sky tomorrow; Another cold push Monday

Got to enjoy a quiet, sunny afternoon in Central Alabama today! Saw a lot of sunshine over the region with high pressure the current theme for much of the Deep South. Temperatures stayed right near average for early December with highs getting into the 50s (average high in Birmingham today is 59°).





For tonight, it’ll be a perfect evening to gather around the fire pit! Calm winds, a mostly clear sky, & temperatures dipping into the 40s before midnight. Cold start tomorrow–morning lows expected in the mid to upper 30s, so expect some patchy frost to develop before sunrise.





For tomorrow, while we’ll see mostly sunshine in the morning, cloud cover will steadily increase over the region into the afternoon. A weak shortwave trough will be approaching from the West, giving us a very small chance for drizzle or light sprinkles at most in the afternoon. That chance is very low, though (20%). Most of us will just see an overcast sky tomorrow afternoon. Light SW wind at 5 mph with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Behind this next shortwave, another strong push of cold air is expected to keep our temperatures down for much of the upcoming week. Afternoon highs Monday only expected in the upper 40s, followed another freeze Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Remember to take any necessary precautions Monday night to prevent any freeze-related damage (THREE P’s: Pipes, Plants, Pets)!

On the plus side, we won’t see much rain this coming week, as prevailing winds stay NW through the midweek. This means we’ll see a steady stream of cold, dry air filter into the region. So, more sunshine than not through Thursday. We’ll see a slow, steady warming trend as highs get back into the 60s starting on Wednesday. Our next storm system is currently set to start bringing some rain chances Friday, with the lion’s share expected on Saturday. Since it’s so far out this may change, but as of right now that’s the current timeline. Stay tuned later this week for more info!

That's all for now! Have a good night!