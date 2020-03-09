Central AL Forecast: Mostly dry today, rainy pattern starts again late tonight

As we start the work week, we’ll stay dry for most of the day, with showers approaching later tonight. We’ll still see the clouds persist and strong southerly winds blow through the afternoon. Expect highs to reach the mid 60s for most, with a few places making the upper 60s. Showers start to move in late tonight and last through the overnight and into Tuesday. We’ll have mild temperatures for tonight and tomorrow morning too, only falling to the mid 50s.



Rain chances look to be the highest for Tuesday and Wednesday as the upper-level pattern and surface cold front will be the focus for mainly showers on Tuesday. It looks to be mostly light rain with a pretty widespread coverage. There might be only a handful of places that don’t pick up measurable rain. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and low 70s. On Wednesday, the threat for stronger storms develops with warmer temperatures. Right now it looks like damaging wind and maybe some hail would be possible. The tornado threat looks low, but that could change as we approach midweek, so we’ll keep you posted.



The forecast for the end of the week and going into next weekend looks to stay unsettled with scattered showers and maybe some thunderstorms through Thursday and Friday. Depending on the location of a cold front, we could see our temps go from the low 70 Thursday down to the 60s on Friday.

