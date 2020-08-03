Central AL Forecast: Mostly dry start to August

Related Content Central AL Forecast: More Sunshine, Less Humidity This Week Video

After a weekend with generally quiet weather, this week ahead looks to follow the same script. Just a few isolated showers are possible today as an upper-level trough hangs out near us, and the flow around Isaias converges to pop off some rain. Don’t expect widespread coverage with the highest rain chances in east Alabama. Temperatures will also be hot, but pretty near average with highs in the low 90s. The pattern on Tuesday starts to shift as the trough moves east, placing us in a drier flow pattern. This will drop overall rain chances and lower temperatures a few degrees.

This upper-level trough settles to our east and doesn’t move much from Wednesday through the end of the week. This will promote more dry days and temperatures that are just a few degrees below our averages. Look for highs in the upper 80s and near 90 for the afternoon with morning lows in the upper 60s and near 70.

In the Tropics: Isaias is obviously the main player as it continues its march up the east coast of the U.S. the next few days. Today, the storm moves north along the FL coast and into the Carolinas. Tomorrow, it moves into the Mid-Atlantic states then New England on Wednesday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, potential flooding and severe weather are possible for these places when Isaias moves in. We’ll also watch another disturbance near Puerto Rico for potential development this week.