Central AL Forecast: Mostly cloudy tonight & early tomorrow; Showers Sunday morning

Happy Friday, everybody! What a long week in the weather world…finally coming to a close quietly with a clear sky over Central Alabama. Temperatures have hovered on the cooler side, and tonight will once again be cold with January’s cold embrace still with us…

Most spots are likely to remain above freezing tonight, with the exception of a few towns North & East of Birmingham, like Ashville, Gadsden, & Cullman. Everybody, though, getting down to the 30s tonight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky all night long, as well as dry conditions for the short-term.

We’ll likely see a cloudy sky for your Saturday early in the day, but gradually the sunshine will come back out in the afternoon. Light South breeze at 10 mph will help warm temperatures up to the mid to upper 50s. No rain expected during the day, but we will start to see light drizzle after sunset ahead of another approaching cold front…

VERY WINDY TOMORROW NIGHT…Wind gusts are likely to be between 30 to 40 mph ahead of this next front…not a bad idea to bring any porch furniture indoors tomorrow.

Expect to start seeing light showers around 9 to 10 PM tomorrow night, lasting overnight into Sunday morning. Along the front, we may see brief heavy rain & a few rumbles of thunder. However, no organized severe weather is expected with this next system. Prepare for a few soggy roads as you head out early Sunday, but thankfully we’ll gradually dry out & see the sunshine heading into Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday afternoon will be rather comfortable…approaching the mid 60s.

Those mild temperatures are NOT expected to last very long, as another strong push of cold air gives a small chance of light snow Monday. For this chance, areas North of Birmingham have the highest chance of seeing flurries, while areas South of Birmingham most likely stay dry. That’s about as much detail as we can give with confidence for now…we’ll iron out the details over the weekend. Regardless, no BIG accumulations are expected.

Looking at a mainly cold & dry start to next week with rain chances holding off for Tuesday & Wednesday. We’re tracking another storm system later in the week that already puts Friday’s rain chance at 60%.

