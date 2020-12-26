Central AL Forecast: More winter cold tonight w/ improvements tomorrow; Quiet start next week

Our streak of unseasonably cold temps continues tonight in Central Alabama, as temperatures drop below freezing after midnight again tonight…

Lows tomorrow morning dropping into the upper 20s/early 30s. As always with freezing temperatures, remember the “THREE P’s”: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. Let faucets drip, wrap up sensitive plumbing, and bring any sensitive plants & pets indoors.

Temperatures improve slightly heading into tomorrow afternoon. Expect to see a clear, sunny sky most of the day with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 50s/low 60s. Light South breeze with NO chance of rain.





Clouds will start increasing tomorrow night into Monday morning as a weak cold front slides South towards Alabama. We’ll see a small chance for drizzle during the day Monday as this front passes by. Not everyone will see rain…the vast majority of us will just stay overcast, while those that do get rain will only see sprinkles. Lows Monday morning in the 40s, afternoon highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead for the rest of the upcoming week, we stay dry & mild (by December standards) Tuesday & Wednesday, then see a good chance for thunderstorms New Years Eve as a stronger cold front is expected. Too early to dive into specifics, but plan on having your rain gear ready Thursday for any New Years plans you may have. Turning cold again behind Thursday’s storms as temperatures drop back into the 30s early on New Years Day.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!