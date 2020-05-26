Central AL Forecast: More waves of showers/storms today

We’re stuck in between two competing weather systems. We have an upper-level low to our west, helping to churn humid, unstable air into Central Alabama. To our east, we have an area of high pressure that is working to block the low’s movement. That means our weather stays unsettled for the next couple of days. Today and tomorrow, expect waves of showers with some thunderstorms mixed in. Heavy rain is possible where the thunderstorms form. We don’t expect severe storms, but a few strong ones are possible with some gusty wind. Temperatures won’t get too warm, with highs only in the upper 70s.

By Friday, the pattern does start to break down, but enough moisture in the air will be hanging out in Central Alabama to spark a few showers and storms in the afternoon. A few of these could be strong with some gusty wind. Temperatures will be warmer as well with a little bit more sunshine. Highs will reach the low and mid 80s.

This weekend looks less active, with scattered showers around on Saturday and a drier day on the way for Sunday. Temperatures will sit mainly in the low to mid 80s, so pretty close to average for the last weekend in May. As we start June on Monday, more sunshine and more average high temperatures.