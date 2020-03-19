Central AL Forecast: More warm temperatures today, rain returns Friday

Another unseasonably warm day in Central Alabama is ahead with temperatures approaching where we should be during May, not the middle of March. Highs will get into the low and mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few spots that stay in the upper 70s and near 80 as more clouds influence those temperatures. A shower or two is possible during the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.



That changes by Friday as a cold front moves into the region, bringing with it really good rain chances and a few rumbles of thunder as well. Right now, it looks like severe storms will not be a part of the forecast, with just some areas of heavy rain developing. It looks like the best rain chances will occur between sunrise and sunset on Friday. This front will also bring cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs in the 60s. We’ll also see some lingering rain Saturday and better rain chances on Sunday.



Rain chances won’t be quite as robust for the start of the work week, but we could still see some showers around Monday and Tuesday as upper-level disturbances move in. Strong or severe storms don’t appear likely in this scenario either, but temperatures will be on the way up during this time.

