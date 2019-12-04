Central AL Forecast: More sunshine, warmer today

A little change in the forecast for today as clouds move out and sunshine returns to the region. This sunshine will help to bring the warmest temperatures we’ve seen this week. Expect highs to rise to the mid and upper 50s, pretty much on par for our averages for early December. Some spots may briefly touch the 60 degree mark. We’ll see temps that fall back into the low and mid 30s by Thursday morning.



A bit of a transition on Thursday into Friday as we go from dry and mild to wet. Thursday will see more sunshine and highs in the low 60s, which is a few degrees above average for us. Late Thursday, clouds will increase and showers will approach our western counties. These showers will move through on Friday morning through the early afternoon. With the dynamics very messy with this situation, we don’t expect any thunderstorms, and rain amounts won’t be overly heavy. Clouds will be leftover Friday night after the rain moves out.



The weekend looks to be fairly decent with some clouds around on Saturday and highs near average, in the upper 50s. Sunday looks more cloudy with temperatures just a little milder with a few stray showers possible. Rain chances start to emerge by the start of the week on Monday.

