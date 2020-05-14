Central AL Forecast: More sunshine, warmer today, warming trend continues

More warm air for the rest of the week with an even more drastic warm-up as we head into the weekend. For today, expect highs a few degrees higher than yesterday, rising into the mid 80s for most with more sunshine, too. You’ll be able to feel the humidity as it creeps back up as well. Tonight, expect some clouds and mild temperatures with lows only dropping to the low 60s.

Friday and for the weekend ahead, the heat and humidity build and we’ll likely see our first 90° day. For the end of the week, expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few stray showers. Rain chances will only sit around 20% or so. The weekend will be even warmer with more humidity and that stray shower chance mixed in. Highs in some spots will stay in the upper 80s, but we think 90 degrees is a pretty good bet in several other spots this weekend.

As we start next week, a more organized rain threat takes shape for Monday, but don’t look for widespread rain, it’ll look more like a typical summer scattering of showers in the afternoon. We’ll clear things out for Tuesday, and we’ll back off the heat a bit with highs only in the mid 80s.