Central AL Forecast: More sunshine tomorrow, rain moves in Thursday

RIGHT NOW: Sunny and beautiful outside this afternoon across the state of Alabama! A dry cold front has helped to clear the sky of any clouds. Temperatures are quite comfortable in the upper 60s/low 70s acrpss the region, from Cullman down to Clanton.

TONIGHT: Quiet weather prevails into the evening hours for tonight. We’ll of course cool down after sunset, but not quite as much as the past few days. Clear skies with lows expected in the mid 40s by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Another perfect day in the weather department! Abundant sunshine and ideal temperatures for mid-fall. Highs in the low 70s. NO chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Our next rainy day comes on Thursday. Scattered showers should begin developing ahead of an approaching cold front. We are NOT expecting any storms from this system…just rain. Rainfall totals will be light as well…on the order of a quarter to half an inch. Temperatures will be mild…lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s under cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: In the wake of Thursday’s cold front, we’ll start off our Friday CHILLY with lows in the mid & upper 30s. Cloudy in the morning, sunny by afternoon. Not much warmer even in the sun…highs in the low 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Below-average temperatures continue into the weekend, as does the sunshine. NO chance of rain for Saturday or Sunday. Expect it to be COLD in the morning and a bit brisk in the afternoon. That means 30s in the morning & at night, highs in the mid 50s/low 60s.