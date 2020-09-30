Central AL Forecast: More Sunshine Tomorrow, A Little Cooler Friday

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! What a day out there! We promised y’all a gorgeous day & that’s what we got. All sunshine this afternoon with temperatures today that topped out in the upper 70s.

Overnight tonight, temperatures cooling down quickly after sunset with a clear sky over all of Alabama. One night away from the full moon, too! Full moon officially occurs tomorrow at 4:05 PM. Temps in the 60s before 10 PM, 50s after 10 PM. Morning lows in the lower 50s.

For tomorrow, no major changes expected with lots of sunshine. We will have a dry cold front that will pass through during the afternoon. It will be a little breezy behind the front in the afternoon & evening with a North wind at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s with NO chance of rain.

For Friday, temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler in this next front’s wake. A bit chilly once again Friday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs near 70° with a sunny sky. NO chance for rain.

For this weekend, high pressure remains dominant which means a pleasant, quiet weekend. Mostly sunny for both Saturday & Sunday afternoon. Still a bit crisp at night & in the morning with lows in the 40s & 50s, afternoon highs in the 70s.

For early next week, still no big changes expected, but a slight warming trend appears to be in the works. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s Monday & Tuesday. More sunshine.

In the tropics, we have a newly formed disturbance in the Caribbean that bears watching. Development is likely (60% chance) over the next 5 days, but thankfully this will not have any impact on our forecast for the foreseeable future.

GAMEDAY FORECASTS

RACEDAY FORECAST

