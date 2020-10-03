Central AL Forecast: More Sunshine Today; Warming Up Tomorrow

Good saturday morning, everyone! We’re off to a pretty chilly start out there for september with temperatures now sitting in the 40s early this morning across central alabama. expect another gorgeous weekend with lots of sunshine. Daytime highs today reaching the low to mid 70s. No chance of rain.

Next week, the warm up continues as flow in the atmosphere turns more from west to east, instead of the Northerly, cool flow we’ll see over the weekend. Temperatures will range from the mid and upper 70s on monday to the low 80s by wednesday. We’ve been used to these cool temperatures that the warmer numbers we’ll feel next week are actually average for the early part of october. No matter the temperatures, sunshine and dry weather rules the forecast through next week.

In the tropics: we’re tracking Tropical Storm Gamma, which formed early yesterday morning and two more disturbances farther East in the Caribbean & Atlantic, respectively. At this time, none of these are expected to be direct threats to the US. We’ll continue to keep you updated.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a great weekend!