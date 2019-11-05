Central AL Forecast: More sunshine today, rain chances coming

Clouds from yesterday will hang around this morning and into the early afternoon, but look for a little bit more sunshine than we saw yesterday. A cold front will move through later this afternoon, bringing in drier air, so look for the clouds to clear out as the front swings in. Temperatures will be kept down a bit because of all the clouds. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s, with only a handful of spots reaching 70. We could also see a few showers in our eastern viewing area until about midday.



After a cooler morning tomorrow with lows back in the 40s, a sunny and comfortable day is in store for Wednesday. Highs should top out near 70 in most spots with low humidity. As the next front approaches Thursday, another warm day is in store with highs in the low to mid 70s. The front will pass with showers behind it and not ahead of it, so look for any rain we see to not produce thunder or strong storms.



Rain should be done by the early morning on Friday with another big surge of cold air coming. Friday will be very cool and breezy with highs near 50 in our northern counties to the mid 50s elsewhere. Cool and dry weather will persist for the weekend ahead, including a lot of sunshine and temps in the mid 50s for the Bama/LSU game.

