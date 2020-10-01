Central AL Forecast: More sunshine today, another cool shot of air coming

Related Content Central AL Forecast: A beautiful stretch of weather starts today

There won’t be much change in our beautiful weather as we start the month of October today as temperatures stay cooler than average, humidity stays low and sunshine will be in full supply. Average highs should be near 80 degrees this time of year and a few places will be below that number while a few spots in the western counties will see highs near that number. But, another cool front will pass by, bringing cooler air to the region by Friday morning. Lows tomorrow will sit in the 40s while highs rise to the upper 60s and near 70.

Temperatures will slowly warm up for the weekend ahead, with highs reaching the mid 70s in the afternoons. We’ll still see a sunny day for Saturday, but some clouds will show back up on Sunday as an upper-level trough dips south. There may be a need to put some rain in the forecast for Sunday if better dynamics set up, but right now, we’ll keep things dry. We will see a warming trend by the start of next week as high pressure stays in control.

In the Tropics: We’re watching an area in the Caribbean for potential development, but right now, there is nothing organized in the tropics that we need to be worried about.