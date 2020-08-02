Central AL Forecast: More Sunshine, Less Humidity This Week

Hope everyone had a great first weekend of August! As Tropical Storm Isaias continues to bring heavy rain & strong winds to the Atlantic coast, we’ve been fortunate enough in Alabama to be on the Western side of the storm, where the dry air continues streaming in from the North. This means for us less humidity & lower rain chances for the upcoming week.

For tonight, we’ll have one last round of showers possible after sunset before the dry stretch begins to take shape tomorrow. A few spots across the region may see heavier rain at times tonight, especially South & Southeast of Birmingham, but no severe weather is expected. Otherwise, expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures overnight. Morning lows expected in the low 70s.

For tomorrow, expect a hot & dry afternoon with less humidity compared to what we normally expect in early August. Highs expected in the low 90s with a 20% chance of afternoon showers. Vast majority of us see NO rain. Light Northeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

For Tuesday through Thursday, a continuous stream of dry air from the North will eliminate rain chances and keep the sunshine going. The humidity will remain ever-so-slightly lower compared to a typical August day–not by a whole lot, but just a tiny bit better. Temperatures will hover near or just below average for early August, which means highs in the upper 80s, close to 90°. Morning low temperatures expected in the upper 60s.

For Friday & next weekend, we should start rebounding back to a more typical August weather pattern with highs in the mid 90s, afternoon thunderstorms, and more humidity. Expect the heat index to be closer to 100° in the afternoon.