Central AL Forecast: More Sun Tomorrow, Showers Wednesday, Storms Thursday

RIGHT NOW: Coming off a VERY active day in the weather world yesterday…a swift moving storm system produced scattered damage across our Southern tier of counties.

One cluster of thunderstorms yesterday morning (around 7 AM) left widespread tree damage in Chilton County, near places like Thorsby, Jemison, & Clanton. Farther East, golfball-sized hail fell in Alexander City. On top of all that, excessive rainfall fell over a majority of Central Alabama. Single-day record rainfall totals were broken yesterday in both Birmingham (3.36”) and Tuscaloosa (5.42”).

Luckily for now, the crazy weather has subsided as high pressure returns to the region. We had a perfect start to the week today!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear sky and mild, near-average temperatures. Cooling down to the 60s before midnight, then into the 50s after midnight. Morning lows tomorrow in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Another perfect spring day! Abundant sunshine with afternoon highs in the mid & upper 70s. Light Northwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing, some showers after dark. We’ll start off Wednesday sunny, but as winds veer to the South once again, cloud cover should turn thicker as the day progresses. Light rain should start creeping into West Alabama after sunset. Slightly cooler temperatures…morning lows in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the low 70s. Evening rain chance at 30%.

THURSDAY: Our next wave of strong thunderstorms. Another low-pressure system is set to bring storms during the day Thursday, starting EARLY in the morning before sunrise. As of right now, all modes of severe weather are once again possible as the system passes through. For now, the exact timeframe for these storms remains uncertain…but again, they will most likely start firing up early Thursday (~3-4 AM) and last until Thursday afternoon (~1-3 PM).

I know it’s easy to become jaded with our continuous chances of severe weather in recent weeks, but that’s just the way our weather is in Alabama this time of year! That being said, be sure to have multiple ways of receiving watches & warnings ready before we head into Thursday.

We’ll continue to provide more details as forecast confidence increases leading up to Thursday. Stay tuned!