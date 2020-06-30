Central AL Forecast: More summer storms around the next several days

We’ll track more scattered showers and storms for the next couple of days before our weather takes an unwelcome turn. Expect typical summer stuff today with temperatures rising to the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. It looks like the main target for the rain today is the east side of the state, but everyone should be on the lookout for storms to bubble up.

Wednesday into Thursday will be active as well with rain once again in the forecast. More flow from the south with more heat will once again combine for a good smattering of summer-time showers and storms. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s, mainly depending on who sees the rain and when, as the warmest spots will avoid seeing the showers and storms all together. Thursday will be more active because of an upper-level low pressure area spinning to our east. Thankfully, this pattern doesn’t persist into the end of the week and weekend ahead.

While the Fourth of July weekend won’t be a complete washout, it won’t be completely dry either. We’ll have updates to the forecast as we get closer, but it looks like a weekend where you can make some plans outside, but have a back-up plan just in case weather threatens.