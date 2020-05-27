Central AL Forecast: More Storms Tonight & Tomorrow, Drier Weekend Ahead

Coming off a stormy day in Central Alabama as a stalled upper-level low remains parked over Arkansas, pulling up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico & producing scattered showers & thunderstorms. We may see a few more of these storms heading into this evening, but by midnight most of the activity will have subsided. Not cooling off too much this evening, with overnight lows in the mid/upper 60s.

Tomorrow & Friday are essentially a rinse-and-repeat of today’s weather…warm & cloudy in the morning, followed by good chances of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely with these storms, but organized severe weather is unlikely. Highs remaining in the mid 80s.

For this weekend, we finally start to see some of those rain chances let up. More sunshine than not expected for both Saturday & Sunday. No big temperature changes expected, either…highs will continue to be in the 80s and lows in the 60s for the time-being.