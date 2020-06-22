Central AL Forecast: More Storms Tomorrow; Dust Outbreak This Weekend

A very rainy & stormy afternoon across Central Alabama…still seeing a lot of lingering showers on radar at the top of the hour. Expect more showers & maybe a few rumbles of thunder tonight as moisture hangs around over the region. Lows tonight expected in the low 70s.

By tomorrow and Wednesday, rain chances really ramp up. An upper-level trough will be the big weather-maker for us, and for most of the east coast. Along with spokes of energy riding around the trough, lots of moisture will stream in from the Gulf. This will lead to likely rain chances with embedded thunderstorms and downpours. While widespread flooding isn’t expected, if we get storms to settle over one area, some isolated flooding could develop. Temperatures will be kept down, in the mid to upper 80s, because of the rain and cloud cover.

The stalled out surface front that we mentioned earlier should push south on Thursday, but enough moisture will hang around for scattered showers and storms to develop. The rain won’t be as widespread, but it won’t be completely dry either. Temperatures will slowly go from the mid and upper 80s to near 90 by the weekend.

We’re continuing to monitor the ongoing outbreak of Saharan dust happening now in the Caribbean. While this is not rare for this time of year, what is rare is the depth & thickness of the dust layer itself. By Thursday, the dust layer will have reached the Gulf of Mexico, & by Friday into Alabama. This dust will make the sky VERY hazy Friday and into the weekend. Those who have sensitive respiratory systems are encouraged to limit time outdoors as much as possible over the weekend.