Central AL Forecast: More storms today, then drier weather arrives

As we start the month of September, there’s nothing very fall-like about this forecast. We’ll have another shot at showers and storms today, but it looks like the coverage will be less widespread than the last few days. If you don’t see the rain or storms, look for muggy and warm weather with highs near 90. After today, we’ve got a stretch of relatively quiet weather to enjoy. Wednesday, there may be a stray shower or two, but overall we stay dry. Temperatures in turn will be hot, with temperatures in the low and mid 90s. Slightly lower humidity won’t make it feel too oppressive either.

More of the same for the end of the week and as we start the weekend. Look for highs generally in the low 90s without much chance of rain during the day. The ridge of high pressure and mid-level dry air that will keep us rain-free will start to break down by Saturday with a front moving in. This front should stall out and not make it totally through the region, but it’ll be close enough for isolated rain chances to end next weekend.

In the Tropics: The tropics are again alive with several areas that we’re watching. Tropical Depression 15 formed off the southeast coast of the U.S and should be no threat to us. Another disturbance in the Caribbean bears watching, but shouldn’t pose a threat to us either.