Central AL Forecast: More Spring Warmth Today, Rain Late Tonight

The warm weather continues on Saturday, and rain returns late tonight. This will come in the form of a cold front that will move through late Saturday and early Sunday. Right now, the chances to see rain and storms will mainly by during the evening and overnight. Severe weather doesn’t look likely with this event. Cooler temperatures take over as the cold front moves south. Sunday will only see highs in the 70s.

Another cool day for Monday is on tap, but we’re watching Tuesday very closely as rain and storm chances ramp up, and the possibility for some severe weather takes shape. There’s still a couple of days to watch forecast trends, but there is at least a chance to see some strong or severe storms. After that rain chance, we dry out and stay cool for midweek.

