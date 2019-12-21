Central AL Forecast: More Showers Today, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow and Christmas

TODAY: Light rain continues across Central Alabama due to an occluded low-pressure system parked over the Gulf Coast. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, although pockets of sunshine are more likely this afternoon. will The rain we see today will be more isolated & not as heavy as Sunday’s rain. Temperatures stay cool…highs today only in the upper 50s. A bit breezy as well…North wind at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Light showers ending after sunset. Sky staying partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler temperatures, but above-average for late-December. Lows in the upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sun comes back out and stays out! Temperatures warming up as well to the upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: More sunshine for a warm Christmas across Alabama. Starting off the day a bit cold, but above-normal for late-December. Lows in the upper 40s.

Much warmer in the afternoon compared to Christmases in the past. The warmest Christmas we’ve ever had in Birmingham was back in 2016 where we had a high of 78. Some spots may reach 70 on Wednesday…most of us will get into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few clouds. Staying warm for late-December…highs in the upper 60s, lows in the mid 40s.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Low confidence in the forecast beyond Thursday. Forecast guidance is in disagreement on how an expected West coast upper-level trough will progress later in the week. For now, we’re thinking temperatures will continue to stay mild (highs in the 60s) through the end of the year. Rain chances are a bit too uncertain for the moment…stay tuned to how the forecast will change this week!