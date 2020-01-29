Central AL Forecast: More showers today, but drier Thursday

We continue this pattern of dry day-wet day across Central Alabama as rain chances ramp today. It looks like rain chances will start this morning and linger into the afternoon hours. We don’t expect a lot of rain today, and no thunderstorms or severe weather are expected, but some downpours are possible during the day. Expect temperatures to settle in the low to mid-50s this afternoon. The rain should be done by sunset time with clouds moving out slowly. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.



Thursday will be a dry and sunny day with milder afternoon temperatures. Expect highs again to flirt with the 60-degree mark, a few degrees above average for this time of year. And keeping with our trend this week, a dry Thursday is followed by more rain chances on Friday. Showers look possible from the morning through the afternoon with temperatures in the low and mid-50s. Once again, this looks to be just rain and no thunderstorms.



This weekend it appears we break this weather rut, with a couple of nice days in a row! Both Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50s for the first half of the weekend to the low and mid-60s Sunday. Warm and dry weather expected for Monday, too.

