Central AL Forecast: More showers to end the week, for the weekend ahead

Once again, we’re starting off the morning with rain around Central Alabama. Rain chances will persist through the early afternoon hours as a cold front sweeps through slowly. We shouldn’t see anything terribly heavy, but more rain is not what we need right now. Temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday, staying in the low and mid-60s with a northerly breeze.



This weekend will be unsettled with more chances of rain. Most of the showers Saturday should stay to our north with some breaks in the clouds around here. Once again, we’ll see temperatures well above average for this time of year, soaring into the low 70s. Rain chances do increase on Sunday as another area of low pressure and front move through the region. This again should be mostly showers, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either.



We start next week with more rain around, and the chances for some thunderstorms as well. Most of the active weather should stay north of us, but anywhere north of I-20 has a chance to see some rain, with lower rain chances south of the interstate. Temperatures will depend on the rain and cloud cover each day, with cloudier spots seeing 70s and those with some more sunshine and lower rain chances possibly pushing the upper 70s and near 80.

