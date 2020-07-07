Central AL Forecast: More showers/storms this morning and afternoon

A stormy weather pattern is again setting up over the region leading to likely rain chances through the middle of the week. An area of low pressure in the Gulf will slide north, bringing widespread rain chances to the area today. While severe weather isn’t expected, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, so stay aware if you’re headed out today. With all the extra clouds and rain chances, temperatures will be kept down, only rising to the low and mid 80s. Unlike normal summer storms, there will be enough support for these to last into the evening and overnight.

By midweek, an upper-level disturbance will slide in, sparking more showers and storms. Actually, this pattern will persist through Thursday as well, as more rounds of rain will be spurred on by upper-level disturbances moving in and out of the area. Temperatures during the afternoon will be determined by who gets the rain and when, with the cooler spots seeing rain early, and some of the warmer places missing out on the rain altogether.

By the end of the week, a bubble of high pressure is the dominant influence which will lead to lower rain chances and warming temperatures. We won’t be totally rid of the rain, but heat will be the big story for Friday and Saturday.