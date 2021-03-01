Central AL Forecast: More Rain Tomorrow, Drying Out Wednesday; Cooler Week Ahead

The month of March got off to a STORMY start today! A cold front produced some notably strong wind gusts across Central AL before dawn this morning…even producing some straight-lined wind damage in some parts of Jefferson County. The strongest wind gust across the region was recorded at the Birmingham airport, reaching up to 44 mph at ~2:40 AM this morning.





Scattered showers have prevailed across the region this afternoon, with those of us North of Birmingham once again receiving the most rainfall. As of 3 PM Monday, places along Hwy 278 from Hamilton to Cullman have picked up around 1″ of rain since yesterday, with those of us farther South have gotten around half an inch.





We’re in for a noticeably colder night tonight, especially compared to the surprise warmth we had this weekend. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll also likely see some drizzle & light rain in a few spots overnight, although no thunderstorms nor heavy rain is likely.





While we’re likely to see the rain let up just a bit tomorrow morning, the sky will stay overcast all day long tomorrow. Also, more steady rain is on the way, & should continue all afternoon & all evening long. Because we will stay North of the low pressure system where temperatures are cooler, thunderstorms are again NOT expected. Expect it to stay chilly all day with highs tomorrow only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Heading into Wednesday, we’ll finally get a push of dry air into the region, putting a halt to the rain & bringing more sunshine out for the afternoon. We’ll stay mostly sunny for Thursday as well, before a weak shortwave prompts a small chance of showers Friday & Saturday. Emphasis on “shortwave”…no need to plan on a weekend washout…we’ll just be looking at spotty showers if anything.

As far as temperatures go this week, this past weekend was definitely just a tease of what we expect this time of year. In an unfortunate bit of news for spring lovers, temperatures will NOT get above 70° for the next 7 days. Winds aloft will remain predominantly Northwesterly, which means an overall pattern favoring cooler temperatures this week. It will get cold this week at night in the morning with lows in the 30s & 40s, so plan accordingly with perhaps a coat or pullover.

