Central AL Forecast: More rain to start the last week of February

We hope everyone enjoyed the break in the wet weather we had this weekend, because we’re starting off this week with more rain. It’s a good news bad news situation though, as it looks like this gloomy weather streak won’t last too long. The rain moved in overnight and we expect more as the day goes on. Look for widespread showers with no real chance of thunder. Rainfall totals won’t get too crazy, but another half inch or more is possible. Temps will stay in the upper 50s for afternoon temps. Rain ends tonight but clouds persist with lows Tuesday morning in the low 50s.



Tuesday should be rain free, but mainly overcast through the day. Temperatures though should reach the low 60s in most spots despite the clouds. Cooler air starts to dive south on Tuesday night and temps will be cooler, but not cold. Lows will fall to the low 40s Wednesday morning. Wednesday should be mainly dry except for a few showers as an upper-level low-pressure area moves in. Highs will settle in the low 50s as cooler air continues to move south.



Sub-freezing temperatures and a clearing sky is on the way for Thursday morning with chilly afternoon highs Thursday afternoon, staying in the 40s for most. Friday will be cold in the morning with moderating temps in the afternoon. We’ll watch another area of low pressure that will move quickly across the Deep South Friday night. The combination of moisture and temperatures could lead to a tricky forecast, so stay tuned as we get closer to the weekend.

