Central AL Forecast: More rain then dry weather back at the end of the week

RIGHT NOW: Rain continues across the region. We have an upper level disturbance to our west and we have a steady stream of moisture from our southwest. We will continue to see rainfall until a drier air mass finally moves into the area by the end of the week. We are under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until noon on Thursday.

THURSDAY: As an area of low pressure tracks east along the Gulf coast, we will see continued rainfall for the first half of the day on Thursday. By the evening, we will finally start to dry out. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and we will only see afternoon highs climb to the mid to upper 50s. Once the rain moves out by the late afternoon, we will see our skies gradually clear overnight into Friday.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is BACK! We will see abundant sunshine through the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s, low 40s. By the afternoon, winds will be breezy and we will be in the mid to upper 50s.

WEEKEND: As cold air continues to push in across the area, our temperatures are going to be cold on Saturday morning. We will be in the low 30s. By the afternoon, we will see plenty of sunshine and see our temperatures climb to the upper 50s, low 60s. Dry and clear conditions persist through the weekend! We will be a little warmer on Sunday and feeling like Spring. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: While we will see a dry weekend, rain is back on Monday into Tuesday. Right now, it looks like we will see an unsettled weather pattern with repeat light showers in the forecast. The good news is for now, it does not appear flooding will be an issue with this next rain maker.