Central AL Forecast: More rain chances to end the month

We close out the wet month of January with yet another chance for rain this morning and afternoon. None of the rain we see will be overly heavy, but the chances look a little better than what we saw a couple of days ago. If you happen to escape the rain chances, look for lots of clouds and temperatures in the mid-50s. Showers should come to an end later tonight but clouds will linger. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s early Saturday morning.



Clouds will hang out for the first part of the weekend without the rain chances around. Temperatures will range from the mid and upper 50s to near 60 for the afternoon. Sunday will see more sunshine and temperatures mainly in the low 60s. Also, Sunday is Groundhog Day, so let’s see what the burrowing animals have to say about the rest of our winter forecast.



Next week looks like a bit of a mixed bag with a dry start but rain chances back in the forecast. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with mid-60s for highs. Rain chances are back by Tuesday with mild temperatures, but cooler temps are ahead with rain chances wrapping up on Wednesday.

