Central AL Forecast: More rain and lower temperatures ahead this week

Central AL Forecast: Storm Coverage Goes Up and Temps Go Down This Week

We’ve got a pretty active pattern setting up for the rest of the week with a lot of rain ahead but lower temperatures overall. The setup features an upper-level trough moving through the Deep South. This will draw up a bunch of unstable air from the Gulf and fuel likely rain chances this afternoon. Look for lots of clouds if you avoid the rain with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Even better rain chances are ahead for the middle of the week with more upper 80s high temperatures.

A little wrinkle in the forecast will come with a front to our north on Thursday and Friday. This will focus more of our rain chances north of I-20 during the late morning and afternoons. However, there will be enough instability and moisture around for showers to stick around through the evening and early morning hours. Temperatures again should trend a little lower than average, only rising to the upper 80s. There is some early indication of a slightly drier weekend, with just scattered showers instead of likely rain chances. We’ll keep you posted.

In the Tropics: Just one feature we’re watching right now way out in the Atlantic; a tropical wave with likely chances to form into our next tropical cyclone within the next couple of days. Computer models take a potential storm on a track along the east coast of the U.S. and away from the Gulf. We’ll monitor its progress closely through the coming days.