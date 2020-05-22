Central AL Forecast: Your Memorial Day forecast-Hot, Humid, with Scattered Storms.



Monday: Plan for much of the same. Dry mild morning in the upper 60s, followed by a hot afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Afternoon storms likely again. The entire day won’t be a wash, so if you want to enjoy the outdoors, try to get out early and prepare to be inside by afternoon.

The rest of the upcoming week looks especially wet…another upper-level low will prolong our rain chances into the mid-week. Highs expected to stay in the mid/upper 80s, rain chances varying day by day from 40% to 60%.