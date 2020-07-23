Central AL Forecast: More heat and storms as we watch the tropics

This week has been marked by hot and humid weather with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. No reason to change that pattern today, although there may be just a little less coverage today with the rain. Still, we should all be ready for those pop up showers and storms to get going around lunch time and linger into the afternoon. Highs in the warmest spots will get to the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures up over 100°. We’ll end the week with a front passing to our north, so a few more showers and storms are possible on Friday with no real changes otherwise.

The weekend ahead, you guessed it, will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. A big dome of high pressure will sit just to our west, which could enhance the chances for some large complexes of storms to move in from the northwest, but we’ll watch that day to day. More heat and humidity is likely for both weekend days and as we start the week with highs in the low and mid 90s. Rain chances will stick around the scattered category each day.

In the Tropics: Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is it’s not expected to impact the FL or AL Gulf coast directly. It will bring soaking rain to the Texas coast over the weekend. Our other storm is Tropical Storm Gonzalo way out in the Atlantic this morning. It will move into the Caribbean by late this weekend. Once that happens, it will be of more interest to us.