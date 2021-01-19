Central AL Forecast: More Drizzle Tonight; Scattered Showers Thursday & Friday

As expected, we got a cloudy, gloomy Tuesday today with light drizzle scattered over a large part of Central Alabama. This afternoon, most spots from Tuscaloosa to Gadsden are seeing light rain show up on radar. Expecting more stratiform rain tonight & early tomorrow…





Overnight lows tonight expected in the mid 30s North of Birmingham near places like Cullman & Gadsden. Those will be our coldest spots, while those of us farther South will drop to the upper 30s/low 40s. Rain chance of 20% areawide…rainfall totals tonight will stay less than one-tenth of an inch. Light West breeze at 5 mph.





The rain will subside by sunrise tomorrow morning, but during the afternoon we’re expecting a solid deck of cirrus clouds to steadily stream overhead. We’ll see peaks of sunshine, but those clouds will keep temperatures down in the low to mid 50s for our highs. Light NW breeze at 5 to 10 mph, & we stay dry in the afternoon.

As a slightly deeper column of moisture lifts North into our area Thursday, plan ahead for a washout of rain all day long. No thunderstorms expected–just light to moderate rain.





That same rain will continue Friday morning along a stalled front set to park over the region. As it gradually pushes to our South Friday night, the rain will end & the sky will gradually clear out heading into Saturday morning.

In total, we’re expecting about half an inch to 1″ of rainfall through Friday night…just enough to give the lawn some extra care, but that should be it.

Our best chance for another sunny day comes on Saturday as an area of high pressure moves in from our NW. Chilly, but near average with lows in the 30s, highs in the 50s. More clouds & showers expected Sunday.

One current trend among forecast models that we’re keeping an eye on is a stronger upper-level trough set to bring us more wet weather early next week. On the large scale, this sort of setup is usually favorable for thunderstorms during this time of year…but that’s about as much detail as we go into this far in advance. Just something we’re keeping an eye on for now. Stay tuned later this week for more details.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area.